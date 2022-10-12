Thank you for Reading.

Anna Lou Bell
ANNA LOU BELL, 85 of Ranger, W.Va., went to be with the Lord and was reunited with her beloved husband Sunday, October 2, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Ministers Jesse Williamson and Hoss Farley. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va.

She was born September 27, 1937, in Kiahsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joseph Taylor and Carrie Caldwell Taylor. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. Anna lived a happy and productive life centered around her family. She was a daily example of grace, steadfastness, and forbearance.

