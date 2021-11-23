ANNA MARION MUNCY, 77, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born December 13, 1943, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ruben and Thelma Riggs. Her first husband, Fillmore Elliott, also preceded her in death along with one sister, Wyelda Thompson. Anna was a member of the Twelve Pole Valley Baptist Church and a homemaker. Survivors include her loving husband, Jimmy Muncy; three sons, Keith (Bri) Elliott of Hurricane, W.Va., Randy (Gina) Elliott of Ona, W.Va., and Rodney (Jenny) Elliott of Genoa, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Randy (Kaitlyn) Elliott, Jake (Alyssa) Elliott, Austin Elliott, Eric Hundley, Briana Marcum and Kyla Elliott, all of Wayne; and six great-grandchildren, Axel, Easton, Ariel, Slade, Triton and Charlotte, with one on the way. Also surviving is one brother, Harmon K. (Jean) Riggs of Genoa; one sister, Janet (Pete) Chadwick of Wayne; several nieces and nephews; good friend Warren Kezee, as well as numerous friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Crabtree Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
