ARLENE CALDWELL, 70, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was born November 17, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Truman and Gladys Russell. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Truman Russell, Jr., and Jerry Russell; two sisters, Mary Justice and Betty Russell, as well as four infant siblings.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Delbert Caldwell; three daughters, Valerie (Scott) Tomlinson of Ashton, W.Va., Amanda (James) Page, and Denise Caldwell; one son, Christopher Caldwell, all of Fort Gay; six grandchildren, Tylor Tomlinson, Katlyn Caldwell, Jacob Tomlinson, Sabrina Page, Marissa Page, and Abigail Hipshire; and three great grandchildren, Aubree Ratliff, Dorothy Perry, and Shawn Perry Jr.
Also surviving are two sisters, Gladys (Ralph) Ferguson of Michigan, Judy Christian of Wayne, W.Va.; two brothers, Jimmy Russell of Lavalette, W.Va., and Jackie Russell (Tiny Fortner) of Georgia; three special sisters-in-law whom she loved as sisters, Janet Caldwell, Kathleen Stroud, and Esta Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Caldwell-Page Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.