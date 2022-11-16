Thank you for Reading.

Arlene Caldwell
ARLENE CALDWELL, 70, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was born November 17, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Truman and Gladys Russell. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Truman Russell, Jr., and Jerry Russell; two sisters, Mary Justice and Betty Russell, as well as four infant siblings.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Delbert Caldwell; three daughters, Valerie (Scott) Tomlinson of Ashton, W.Va., Amanda (James) Page, and Denise Caldwell; one son, Christopher Caldwell, all of Fort Gay; six grandchildren, Tylor Tomlinson, Katlyn Caldwell, Jacob Tomlinson, Sabrina Page, Marissa Page, and Abigail Hipshire; and three great grandchildren, Aubree Ratliff, Dorothy Perry, and Shawn Perry Jr.

