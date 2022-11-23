Arthur Barry Jr. Napier Nov 23, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARTHUR BARRY NAPIER JR., 67, of Huntington, died Oct. 29 at home. Morris Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morris Barry Funeral Home Napier Huntington Arrangement Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDorothy Harless GilkersonLocal woman living dream in entertainment industryCrum students learn local history with Appalachian Heritage DayGrandsons of Wayne resident honor late grandfather with scholarshipBarbara Ann PerryGeorge Edward AliffBuck season opens in Wayne CountyWayne native pens story of small-town football, big-time troubleJohn Ralph Herald6 ALFREDLEESMITHALFREDLEESMITH Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Marilyn Louise Wilson Arthur Barry Jr. Napier George Edward Aliff Victoria P. Jordan Dorothy Harless Gilkerson John Ralph Herald Edward Lee Adkins George Edward Aliff Dorothy Harless Gilkerson Dorothy Harless Gilkerson