AUDREY “BO” BLANKENSHIP, 85 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at 12:14 p.m. following an extended illness. Born March 3, 1936, in Beech Fork, W.Va., to the late Andy and Vesta Blankenship, Bo retired from Artistic Chemical and Service Warehouse in Huntington, as well as being a member of Wolf Pen Church of Christ where he served as a deacon. Also preceding him in death was his first loving wife of 51 years, Lois Johnson Blankenship; brothers, Arthur Blankenship and Toney Blankenship; one son, Audrey Lee; and one granddaughter, Laureena Runyon. Survivors include his wife, Ada Watts Blankenship; sons, Eddie (Janet) Blankenship and Mike (Rhonda) Blankenship; stepsons, Chuck (Angie) Watts and Joe (Amy) Watts; granddaughter, Dianna Sue (Chad) Evans; grandsons, Eric (Jacqueline), David and Kyle (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Colt, Cooper, Madden, Brayden, Brantley and Gabby; stepgrandchildren, Jess (Matt) Lafoon, Chelsea (Matt) Hall, Tucker Watts, Hunter Watts and Jami Lyn Watts; and stepgreat-grandchildren Addie, Ellie, Gracy and Gunner. Also surviving are sisters, Maxine, Catherine, Marlene and Evelyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Community Memorial Gardens with Elder Emual Adkins officiating. Everyone welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.