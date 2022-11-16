BARBARA ANN PERRY, 84 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Wornie Meeks, Elder Charlie Polson and Brother Jackie Nelson. Burial will follow at John Perry Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. She was born April 28, 1938 in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Millard and Milda Maynard Nelson. After raising her children, Barbara later worked as a sales clerk at the Sample Shop in Kenova and was a member of the Prichard United Baptist Church. A sister, Sadie Napier, also preceded her in death, along with two brothers, Aubra Nelson and Morris Nelson. Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Donald Jay Perry; a daughter, Angie Robertson and husband, Keith of Huntington, W.Va.; two sons, Larry Perry and wife, Sandi of Kenova, W.Va., Gary Perry and wife, Wendy of Huntington, W.Va.; a brother, Roger Nelson and wife, Belinda of Kenova, W.Va.; seven grandchildren: Caleb Perry, Jonathan "J.P." Perry, Jerrod Robertson, Megan McMackin-Perry, Ethan Perry, Luke Perry, Isaac Perry; seven great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Jewel Nelson and Bonnie Nelson; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.