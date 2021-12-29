BENJAMIN GRANT "BENNIE" FITZPATRICK, 89, of Carroll, Ohio, ceased this walk of life and fell asleep in Jesus Christ on Monday, December 27, 2021, in Lancaster, Ohio. This year he received the greatest Christmas present he could when he was reunited with his wife, Lovada. He died peacefully with his family at his side.
The fourth of ten children born to Asa and Madge Miller Fitzpatrick, he was born March 31, 1932, at Selwyn, West Virginia. He completed the tenth grade at Kermit High School and came to Columbus, Ohio, a short time later where he found work at Lennox Furnace Co.
At the age of 20, Bennie was drafted into the United States Army. He entered the service in the midst of the Korean War on December 4, 1952, from Ashland, Kentucky. He completed basic training at Fort Bliss located in El Paso, Texas. After being selected to complete a course in leadership at Fort Bliss, he was stationed at Fort Richardson, in what was then the Alaska Territory. While in Alaska, he oversaw several artillery sites and was promoted to Sergeant in October 1954. He was honorably separated from the Army on November 13, 1954, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, as well as a Good Conduct Medal.
He married the love of his life, Lovada Beckett, on September 3, 1955, at Kirk, West Virginia, and they settled in Columbus, Ohio, after their marriage. Through their union, they were blessed with three sons and four daughters. In 1972, Bennie and Lovada moved to Carroll, Ohio. They were married for 63 years until being separated by her death on May 21, 2019.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Brigner; a great-granddaughter, Kenley Hayes; brothers, Robert Fitzpatrick and Asa (Kathy) Fitzpatrick Jr.; all of his sisters, Viola (Edgar) Cain, Lelia (Kenneth) Collier, Ora Lee (Claude) Baisden, Tenna Shanks, and Faye (Roy) Stroud; and his father- and mother-in-law, Thomas D. and Brookie Dillon Beckett.
As a child, Bennie endured both the Great Depression and the Second World War. Those experiences led to his strong work ethic and obstinate belief in the value of saving and not wasting. He was a faithful employee at Lennox Furnace Co. for 43 years. He also worked various part-time jobs for several years all while he continued to work full-time.
During his lifetime, he had been a member of several Baptist churches and once served as a deacon. The Lord truly blessed his life with His mercy and grace. He lived a long and full life, and would have celebrated his 90th birthday next March.
He had a love for flowers and raised a large vegetable garden every year. After his retirement, some of his happiest and most relaxing times were spent outdoors fishing and deer hunting. He was an excellent woodcraftsman and had a lifelong love for books, particularly Westerns by his favorite author, Louis L’Amour.
Bennie was a loving husband and father, doting grandfather, and a beloved brother and uncle. His memory will live on through his family for many generations to come.
He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Terrell Grant and Nanette Fitzpatrick of Baltimore, Ohio, Darrell and Katrina Fitzpatrick, whom he thought of as more like a daughter, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Scott and Taryn Fitzpatrick, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; four daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Gary Hayes of Carroll, Ohio, Sandra and Mark Gundelfinger of Grove City, Ohio, Shelah Brigner and Lloyd Coleman of Carroll, Ohio, and Christina and B.W. Baumgardner of Lancaster, Ohio.
He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Chad (Kimberly) Brigner, Eric (Amanda) Hayes, Ben Fitzpatrick, Mark (Erica) Gundelfinger, Shane (Randi) Hayes, Courtney (Josh) Stines, Derek Brigner, Chelsea Vancuren, Ryan Brigner, Kaitlin Fitzpatrick, Troy (Ashley) Gundelfinger, Zachary Grant Fitzpatrick, Kayla Baumgardner, Ethan Baumgardner, and Jane Fitzpatrick; 15 great-grandchildren, Kylene Brigner, Caleb Brigner, Madison Hayes, Landon Hayes, Owen Fitzpatrick, Daisy Stines, Karaline Brigner, Carson Fitzpatrick, Ruby Stines, Alden Hayes, Rowan Hayes, Olivia Hayes, Manning Gundelfinger, Beckett Fitzpatrick and Eloise Gundelfinger; brothers, Thomas (Roberta) Fitzpatrick of Cardington, Ohio, and Drake Fitzpatrick of Kermit, West Virginia; brother-in-law, Roger Shanks of New Carlisle, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Sharon Fitzpatrick of Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Family and friends may visit 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, 10030 Route 152, Wayne, West Virginia 25570 with a funeral service officiated by Elders Roger Maynard and Tommy Damron to follow at 1 p.m. Military honors and burial will follow in Beckett Family Cemetery, Route 152, Dunlow, West Virginia.
Local arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110.