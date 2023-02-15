Bernice Mitchell Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BERNICE MITCHELL, 80 of Huntington, widow of Opie Mitchell, died Feb. 4. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Elmwood Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWayne County residents booked at Western Regional Jail during JanuaryBetty Lou CriselNathan Michael SmithHuntington Police Chief submits resignationAdopted as a Son of Marshall, new CFO helps lead university into new eraKeith-Albee honors long-time operations manager Junior RossKenova man pleads guilty to drug traffickingMuseum Ball returns to Huntington Museum of Art Feb. 25DNR survey seeks citizen sightings of slimy submerged salamandersFort Gay water system customers still being told not to use water Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Millie Fay Pauley Ersel Copley Gary Lee Knight Kenneth Dean DeLong Tex William Workman Tony Curtis II Cole Jessie Perry Rilda "Sue" Louise Wallace Polly Copley Russell Robert A. Roberts