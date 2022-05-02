BESSIE SIMPKINS, age 98, formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Celebration Villa in Teays Valley, W.Va., with family by her side. She was born February 17, 1924, in East Lynn, W.Va., to the late George and Florence Adkins and was the last of their nine children. Her husband, E.J. Simpkins, also preceded her in death along with one son, Normal Dale Simpkins, and one grandson, Carl David Simpkins. Bessie was a faithful member of the Wayne Church of Christ. Survivors include two daughters, Kathy (Butch) Melton of Hurricane, W.Va., and Ollivia (Keith) Dye of Salisbury, N.C.; six grandchildren, Tracy Simpkins of Wayne, Randall Simpkins of Huntington, W.Va., Bradley Damron of Great Falls, Montana, Gregory Damron of Gilbert, Arizona, Amanda Smith of Lavalette, W.Va., and Zachary Dye of Beijing, China; six great-grandchildren, Jacob and Emma Simpkins, Gregory Jr. and Bayley Damron, and Madison and Matthew McClure; several nieces and nephews; and special brothers and sister in Christ, Richard, Gladys, and Vernon Adkins. The family would like to thank Celebration Villa of Teays Valley and Hospice of Teays Valley for their exceptional care. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Ronnie Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Thursday at the funeral home.