BETTY JANE ROZELLE, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born March 15, 1943, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Scott and Brookie Epling. Also preceding her in death was one son, Larry Rozelle; two grandsons, Arden Lee McComas Jr. and Garrett Hundley; and one sister, Deloris Partlow. Survivors include two daughters, Leatha (Gary) Hundley of Lavalette, W.Va., and Beverly Estep of Huntington, W.Va.; two sons, Frankie Rozelle of Lavalette and Arden Lee (Tina) McComas Sr. of Centerville, Md.; seven grandchildren, Marie (Tye) Pelfrey of Wayne, W.Va., Clinton Smythers of Huntington, Jessica Hundley (Brent) of Kenova, Jackie (Jeff) Hundley of Hurricane, W.Va., Heather (Steve) Rozelle of Kenova, W.Va., Eric Rozelle of Huntington and Christina (Adam) Von Baltzer of New Hampshire;10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are two sisters, Wanetta Adkin of Wayne and Rhoda (Frank) Trogden of St. Mary’s, Ohio; three brothers, William (Suzie) Epling of Wayne, Larry Epling of Buchannon, W.Va., and Eddie (Darlene) Epling of Wayne; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in the Epling Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.