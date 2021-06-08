BETTY JO BROWNING, 83, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was reunited with her precious son, Willard Virgil Browning, and “mommy,” Betty White. She was born May 27, 1938, in Logan County, W.Va., to the late Cullie (Esther) Mills and Susan White (Richard) Oney. She was also preceded in death by five siblings on her father’s side, Freda Mills Price, Sue Jacques, Charles Mills, Crystal Mills and Ruth Mills; nine siblings on her mother’s side, Jane Blankenship, Lilly Gee, Richard Moore, Tommy Moore, Nancy Conn, Junior Moore, Pauline Dickerson, Lucille Napier and Margaret Smith; and a very special aunt and uncle, Willard and Geraldine Hager, whom she loved dearly.
Betty married the love of her life, Virgil “Bud” Browning, on May 11, 1957, and just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. She dedicated her life to her family and to the Lord. In recent years she was unable to attend church services due to her health, but she never wavered in her faith and love for the Lord.
In addition to her husband, she leaves behind two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Robert Miller and Jeannie and Jakie Vaughan of Wayne; six grandchildren, Donald (Lilly) Browning, Michael (Camillia) Vaughan, Melissa (Farren) Perry, Crystal (Andrew) Pauley, Stephanie (Troy) Staley and Samantha Miller; 11 great-grandchildren, Dylan Burnette, Justin and Jarrod Perry, Abby and Maddie Browning, Chase and Casen Vaughan, Steven Sergent, Brian Garn, Brandon and Ishmael Schwalbach; and one great-great-grandchild, Jameson Robert Sergent.
Also surviving are 16 siblings, Mark (Faye) Mills, Louie (Becky) Mills, Harry (Sherry) Mills, Lois (Dave) Young, Truman (Sandra) Mills, Lena Schultz, Rosie (Tom) Cecil, Bertha (Willard) Neal, Rebecca (Dan) Lain, Ruby Kerns, Peggy Ison, Bessie Manns, Sharon Delaney, Cindy (Paul) Williamson, Donald (Daisy) Hager and Johnny (Ellen) Hager; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the Browning/Vaughan Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Thursday.