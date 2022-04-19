BETTY KITTS THOMPSON Apr 19, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BETTY KITTS THOMPSON, 76, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Elmer Ray Thompson, died April 16 at home. There will be no public service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Louisa Ky. Betty Kitts Thompson Wife Public Service Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJIMMY WATTSPEGGY SUE FOLLOWAYFive running for three Board of Education seatsAVENELL ESTEP BOOTONWayne High School to host alumni reunion in celebration of 100 yearsALICE FAYE PELFREY WEBBJUANITA JUNE FOSHEEJESSE JOHNSON FRYESuddenlink is becoming OptimumJACKIE McGRANAHAN Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries JIMMY WATTS HOPE LUCEILLE MULLENS DAY BETTY KITTS THOMPSON PAUL E. CRUM KENNETH PAUL LYCANS VIRA L. HAYES ALICE FAYE PELFREY WEBB JACKIE McGRANAHAN JESSE JOHNSON FRYE AVENELL ESTEP BOOTON