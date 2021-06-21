Thank you for Reading.

BETTY LEE MAYNARD, 83, of Wayne, widow of Gilbert Maynard, died June 15 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. June 21 at Morris Funeral Home; burial in Jerry Williamson Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. June 20 at the funeral home.

