BETTY LEE MAYNARD, 83, of Wayne, widow of Gilbert Maynard, died June 15 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. June 21 at Morris Funeral Home; burial in Jerry Williamson Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. June 20 at the funeral home.
