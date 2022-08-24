BEULAH ADKINS BAISDEN, 93, of Wayne, W.Va., went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born April 12, 1929, in Wayne to the late Victor and Gladys Adkins. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Bender and Helena Spurlock, a granddaughter Angel Baisden, grandson James Scott Baisden, and a son-in-law, Larry Joe Adkins.
Beulah was proud to have a life-long career as a homemaker. She is survived by her husband of 75 wonderful years, Walter Glen Baisden, their children, Glenna Adkins, James (Joyce) Baisden, John (Patricia) Baisden and Daniel (Angel) Baisden; 11 grandchildren: Missy (Gary) Moon, Mary (Brian) Boothe, Tim Adkins, Mindy (Rodney) Clagg, Marsha (Tony) Conley, Stephanie (Aaron) Duvall, Jeremy (Carrie) Baisden, Mike (Ally) Baisden, Katie (Daniel) Williams, Clint Baisden and Summer (Steven) Crank. In addition, she was grandmother to 25 great-grandchildren and 12 great- great-Grandchildren.
She is also survived by three sisters, Betty Damron, Peggy Ferguson and Janice (Cecil) Merritt, and two life-long friends, Elenore Fry and Rose Thompson.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 27, in the Morris Funeral Home chapel in Wayne, with services immediately following. Burial is in Community Memorial Gardens following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Beulah's memory to Hospice of Huntington or Huntington City Mission.