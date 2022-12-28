Bill Vanhoose Dec 28, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILL VANHOOSE, 69, of Louisa, Ky., died Dec. 18. There will be a private, family service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Louisa Ky. Bill Vanhoose Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManchin blames 'pure politics' for lack of permitting reformSpring Valley tops Chesapeake 51-32Joney Dale WattsMan involved in Wayne County bus accident arrested on drug charges FridayWayne beats Tolsia 63-55at home in hoopsMan involved in Wayne County bus accident arrested on drug charges Friday (copy)Arthur Jr. TalbertWayne Christmas Parade jingles into townMorris' footprints to return to basketball courtDeaf Santa returns to Mountwest for 14th year Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Kathy Sue Caldwell Bill Vanhoose James Edward Cupp Tammy Jackson Joney Dale Watts Jacob Vaughan William Allen Jackson James Edward Cupp Joney Dale Watts Jacob Vaughan