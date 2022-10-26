BILLY J. STAPLETON, 92 of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born November 17, 1929, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late William Bill Stapleton and Nellie Fraley Stapleton. Billy was a retired heavy equipment operator for Blacktop Industries and was a faithful member of the Genoa United Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict.
His loving wife, Marie Lewis Stapleton also preceded him in death, along with six sisters, Edith Albee, Hazel Stowers, Aileen Stafford, Delphia Lucas, Bidsey Stapleton and Emma Fletcher; two brothers, Harvey and Howard Stapleton.
Survivors include three sons, Ronnie Stapleton (Jennifer) of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, Philippines, Billy Jack Stapleton and wife Teresa of Proctorville, Ohio, Danny Stapleton and wife Donna of Wayne, W.Va.; three daughters, Cathy Stapleton of Glendale, Ariz., Angela Elliott and husband Todd of Wayne, W.Va., Beverly Cassidy and husband Travis of Genoa, W.Va.; a sister, Barbara Nieliwocki and husband Raymond of Bradenton, Fla.; 14 grandchildren, Rhonda Merwarth, Lisa Stapleton, Rhiana Jhen Stapleton, Tiffany Jhen Stapleton, C. Jay Stapleton, Jeremy Roten, Danny Thomas Stapleton, Ashley Walker, Trista Hagley, Randal (Samantha) Elliott, Tyler (Megan) Elliott, Brody Lunsford, Hailey Lunsford, Katelyn (Tyler) Perry; 24 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services following at 8 p.m. by Pastor Danny Stapleton and Elder Danny Endicott. Military graveside rites will be performed 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, by the American Legion Post #93 at Elmwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Hospice of Huntington, along with everyone who has called, visited and especially those that have prayed for our dad.