BIRDIE ANDREW CARROLL, 57, of Wayne, brother of Loretta Carroll of Gallipolis, Ohio, Starlena Rigsby of Ceredo and Dale Carroll of Wayne, died Aug. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Wilson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to help the family with final expenses at www.morrisfuneralhome.com, and selecting Donate Now tab on his obituary. 

