BRANDON RAY RUNNION

May 3, 2022

BRANDON RAY RUNNION, 20 of Wayne, fiancé of Sarah Thomas of Wayne, died April 28 at home. He was an auto mechanic.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. May 7 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel.