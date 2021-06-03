BRYAN TIMOTHY LYCAN, 55, of Louisa, Ky., father of Jeremy and Bradley Lycan, died June 1. There will be a memorial service at noon June 4 at Young Funeral Home. Friends and family may gather two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
