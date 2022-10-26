Caroline L. Adamson Oct 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAROLINE L. ADAMSON, 78, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Wayne Adamson, died Oc.t 16 in Ashland Community Hospice. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Louisa Ky. Caroline L. Adamson Funeral Service Wayne Adamson Funeral Home Wife Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrick-or-treat set in Wayne CountyEx-W.Va. delegate who pleaded guilty to role in Jan. 6 riots wraps up federal prison sentenceKesha McCoySheriff: 15 arrested in drug warrant sweepBillie Jean OsburnMan found guilty in Huntington dismemberment casePolice: No foul play suspected in Wayne County deathVirginia Mae TuckerRev. Golden W. "Doak" Jr. RameyW.Va. Senate 5 candidate: Melissa Clark (R) Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Howard Franklin Osburn Billy J. Stapleton Caroline L. Adamson Walter Glen Baisden Sheila Jean Lyons Jean McKee Clara G. Parker Massie Enos Thompson Andrew Napier Howard Franklin Osburn