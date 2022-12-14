Sunday, December 4, 2022, with family at her bedside, CHARALENE OSBORNE HATTEN, 89, of Boyd County, Ky., departed from this earth to spend her favorite holiday season in heaven with her Lord and Savior. A member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, prior to illness, Charalene attended Kenova Church of God with friends and family that she loved dearly. Charalene, a 1952 graduate of Thomas R. Brown High School in Catlettsburg, Ky., leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Larry O. C. Hatten; two daughters, Theresa H. Jackson and Paula (Greg) Larsen; a son, Frank (Bettie) Hatten; seven grandchildren: Larry (Jennifer) Larson, Stephanie (Devon) Barnes, Daniel (Courtney) Larsen, Frank Hatten, Bethanie (Cory) Stinson, Sydney (Chris) Graves and Chris (Dawn) Ball; a sister-in-law, Marion Hatten Sansom; along with a host of great-grandchildren, a great great grandchild, nieces and nephews. Charalene was preceded in death by her parents, Zephy and Stella Bocook Osborne; twin sisters, Irene Osborne and Pauline Wellman; brothers, James (Bud) and Paul Osborne; sisters-in-law, Billie Ward Osborne and JoAnn McDavid Osborne; brother-in-law, John C. Wellman; and a great grandson, Benjamin Hatten. Shortly after graduation from high school Charalene worked at the Sylvania plant in Huntington, W.Va., which produced miniature electronic tubes and fuses for artillery during the war. In the 1970's through 1984 she worked for Meade Construction Company. Charalene took great pride in her family. Her son works for Columbia Gas Transmission and has continued a family tradition in farming that dates back prior to the American Revolution. She was also proud that both daughters contributed to the healthcare profession with one obtaining a doctorate in medicine from Marshall University and the other earning a PhD in nursing education from Nova Southeastern University. She was a very loyal fan of girls basketball, priding herself as having never missed a girls basketball game while her daughter Paula played at Catlettsburg then Boyd County High School and later for Marshall University. Charalene later became an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Basketball Team. The family would like to thank all of those who have contributed to her care during her illness. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Kenova Church of God and the funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at the church with her grandson, Pastor Larry Larsen officiating. Burial will follow in East Ashland Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated or memorial contributions may be made in Charalene's honor to the charity of your choice. Her great-grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and online condolences made be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
