CHARLES DONALD WARD, 65, of Fort Gay, son of Julie Ann Ward Booth, died Sept. 29 in Three Rivers Medical Center. Memorial service from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.