CHARLES F. HOLLAND, 83, of Daytona Beach, Fla., widower of Garnet O. Holland, died June 17 at home. He had worked at Nationwide, Columbus, Ohio. Graveside service at 11 a.m. July 2 at Joe Carter Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is in charge of arrangements. 

