CHRISTINA WHITE, 47 of Delbarton, W.Va., passed away January 27, 2022, while a patient in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born August 5, 1974, in Cabell County, W.Va. She was the daughter of Sidney Glen and Lela Stephenson of Wayne, W.Va. Christina was preceded in death by her nephew Kevin Knotts and grandparents Margaret, Shirley Gilkerson and Sidney Russell Stephenson and Emma Gann. Christina was always the life of the party. She loved to sing karaoke with her friends. Some of her favorite times were spent reading, crafting and sitting by the bonfire with her friends and neighbors. She lived a simple life, she loved frogs and was very proud of her “she shed.” Christina made many friends during her time volunteering with all the midget league sports her children played in. She worked for several years with the Mingo County Library system and was the Matewan Librarian for a short time before her illness. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her parents, Sidney Glen and Lela Stephenson; her husband of 23 years, James White Jr.; son, James Matthew White; daughters, Michaela White, Margaret White and Katherine White, Courtney Wheeler and Dawn Hatfield; brother, Sidney (Joanie) Stephenson; sister, Julia (John) Pellegrini; nieces and nephews, Jaxon Foster, Gianna Pellegrini, Sarah (Adam) Foster and Taylor Stephenson. Her memory will forever have a special place in the hearts of her best friends Pam Warden, Cindy Ritter and Virginia Spaulding. A memorial service and celebration of Christina’s life will be held at the Connolly Memorial Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, with Thomas Hunt officiating. Visitation will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, a service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Booten-Millers Fork United Baptist Church at Wayne, W.Va. Family and friends may pay their respects starting at 2 p.m. Chafin Funeral Home of Delbarton is proudly serving the White family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crum steps down as Tolsia football coach
- THS wins $750 in annual PSA contest
- Doug Reynolds announces bid for Wayne County Commission
- WILLIAM A. HOLLAND
- CHRISTINA WHITE
- Wayne girls topple Logan in battle of top five ranked Class AAA teams
- ROBERT ERNEST "BOB" WATSON
- JOHN CHARLES PERRY
- Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings
- GLENVILLE WAYNE PERRY
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.