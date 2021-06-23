Thank you for Reading.

CHRISTY MICHELLE ROSS, 41, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. She was born December 29, 1979, at Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Mark Jamison “Jamie” and Lisa Jane Asbury Ross of Wayne. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Eileen “Peach” Asbury and Jackie and Gaynelle Fry Ross. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Bradlee Matzdorff and Devon Ross, both of Wayne; one sister, Ashley Ross of Wayne; her niece, Jadyn Ross, and nephew, Carter Ross, both of Wayne; and several additional family and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

