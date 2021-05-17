Thank you for Reading.

CLAUDE STEPHENS, 79, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Jordan Center in Louisa, Ky. Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Michael Dillon. Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery at East Lynn, W.Va. He was born June 7, 1941, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late William and Ida Adkins Stephens. He was a former employee of Pilgrim Glass and a member of Newcomb Creek Church of God. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Ben (Gwen) Stevens, Harold (Georgie) Stephens, Kenneth (Laura Mae) Stephens, Lando Stephens; his infant sister, Bonneaster Stephens; a sister-in-law, Sandy Stephens; brothers-in-law, Raleigh McSweeney and Willis Cline. Survivors include one daughter, Amanda Thompson of Wayne County, W.Va.; a son, Doug Stephens of Glen Burnie, Md.; two sisters, Oma McSweeney of Wayne, W.Va., Shelba Cline of Wayne, W.Va.; two brothers, Frank (Dora) Stephens and Dennis Stephens, all of Wayne, W.Va. Friends called after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.

