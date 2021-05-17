CLAUDE STEPHENS, 79, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Jordan Center in Louisa, Ky. Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Michael Dillon. Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery at East Lynn, W.Va. He was born June 7, 1941, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late William and Ida Adkins Stephens. He was a former employee of Pilgrim Glass and a member of Newcomb Creek Church of God. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Ben (Gwen) Stevens, Harold (Georgie) Stephens, Kenneth (Laura Mae) Stephens, Lando Stephens; his infant sister, Bonneaster Stephens; a sister-in-law, Sandy Stephens; brothers-in-law, Raleigh McSweeney and Willis Cline. Survivors include one daughter, Amanda Thompson of Wayne County, W.Va.; a son, Doug Stephens of Glen Burnie, Md.; two sisters, Oma McSweeney of Wayne, W.Va., Shelba Cline of Wayne, W.Va.; two brothers, Frank (Dora) Stephens and Dennis Stephens, all of Wayne, W.Va. Friends called after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- P-EBT extended to West Virginia children 6 and under
- Notebook: Tolsia boys land two on All-State teams
- West Virginians can now register for medical cannabis card
- Nine new police officers join Huntington Police
- Locally produced docuseries about West Virginia history set to air May 15
- Eunice Marcum Copley of Dunlow
- Aspire! Conservatory expands to Louisa
- West Virginia American Water announces infrastructure upgrade projects in Cabell, Wayne counties (copy)
- Auto accident helps Wayne angler make it to B.A.S.S. Nation finals
- Marshall's soccer success, College Cup run nearly never happened
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Hazel M. Hogston of Webbville, Ky.
- George Robert Finley of Kiahsville
- James Mason Hall of Huntington
- Eunice Marcum Copley of Dunlow
- Claude Stephens of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Wayne
- Robert Lee Thierry of Genoa
- Arvona Lucille Moore of Fort Gay
- Fred Ulysses Lamb Jr. of Ironton
- Vernon F. Adkins of New Haven, formerly Wayne
- Roberta Young Mills of Huntington