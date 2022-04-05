CLIFTON LAMAR COOK Apr 5, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLIFTON LAMAR COOK, 89, of Kiahsville, husband of Maxine Cook, died March 31. He retired from General Motors. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. April 9 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kiahsville Lamar Cook Wayne Memorial Service Funeral Home Clifton General Motors Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDollar General coming to RadnorFry signs to play golf at ConcordGarretts Creek closed as crews battle brush firePolice searching for man accused of making terroristic threatsW.Va. House 28 candidate: Josh Booth (R)Wayne County Commission candidate: Travis Thompson (R)Ky. woman sentenced in Toyota warranty fraud schemeGHPRD to host Easter Egg HuntsW.Va. House 29 candidate: Henry Corby Dillon (R)The Outpost offers locally sourced food on 'top of the hill' ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries CLIFTON LAMAR COOK ABBY RANDALL CLARK RUBY J. WATTS WILLIAM E. HARDIN PILAR A. HARRISON MICHAEL JOE KENDALL TROY DELL STALEY WOODROW “WOODY” QUEEN MICHAEL WADE MATHIS JANET I. HANSHAW