COLISTA L. MAY Jan 6, 2022

COLISTA L. MAY, 89, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Robert May, died Jan. 4 in Three Rivers Medical Center. There will be no public service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.