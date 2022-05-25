Connie Marie Browning Jones May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CONNIE MARIE BROWNING BOWEN JONES, 73, of Fort Gay died May 15 at home. She retired from Labcorp as a data entry processor. Arrangements are directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuntington man dies in head-on crashCeredo man sentenced to prison for distribution of fentanylEast Lynn campground closed through June 23 due to landslideGenerations of WHS grads gather for all class reunionJAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II "BUB"Deputies hosting fishing event with county youthDreamland Pool expected to open Memorial Day on limited scheduleThompson wins GOP nomination for Wayne County CommissionAaron McComasSummer Camps for Kids 2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Rose Mary McReynolds Aaron McComas Elizabeth Thompson Mathis Connie Marie Browning Jones Charles Edward Blankenship John D. Webb Robert Travis Carter Della Vanover Robert Jarrell Adkins Nancy Carol Chadwick