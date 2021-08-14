Thank you for Reading.

CORA LEE FERRELL, 92, of Van, W.Va., widow of Elwood Ferrell, died Aug. 10. She was a homemaker. Graveside service took place at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting her family. www.handleyfh.com.

