CORA LEE FERRELL, 92, of Van, W.Va., widow of Elwood Ferrell, died Aug. 10. She was a homemaker. Graveside service took place at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting her family. www.handleyfh.com.
