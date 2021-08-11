Thank you for Reading.

CORLIE M. PERRY, 92, of Huntington, widow of Y.B. Perry, died Aug. 8 at her sister’s home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in the Price-Mills Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church of your choice.

