Curtis Jr. Chaney

CURTIS CHANEY JR., 73 of Genoa, W.Va., died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne, W.Va. He was born January 21, 1949, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Curtis and Cora Hensley Chaney. Curt was the owner of C&W Cable and was a U.S. Marine veteran having served in the Vietnam War. A daughter, Jenna Chaney, also preceded him in death, along with four sisters, Fredia Mills, Betty Westfall, Louise Ramey, Yvonne Davis; two brothers, Dallas and Roger Chaney. Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 51 years, Teresa Belle Dummitt Chaney; two sons, Richard "Richie" Chaney (Dianna) of Grove City, Ohio, Tim Chaney (Julie) of Genoa, W.Va.; three sisters, Jean Tomblin of East Lynn, W.Va., Shirley Chaney of Cleveland, Ohio, Rose Anderson of Cleveland, Ohio; four brothers, Delbert Chaney of Wayne, W.Va., Don Chaney of Cleveland, Ohio, Dennis and Daniel Chaney, both of Covington, Ga.; four grandchildren, Jarrett Chaney (Emily), Ryan Chaney, Brittany and Justin Butterfield (Natalie); three great-grandchildren, Mia Chaney, Carson Chaney and Elijah Butterfield; and a host of additional family and close friends. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.