DANIEL OLIVER “DAN” VIERS, 89, of Prichard, W.Va., died Monday, January 31, 2022, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by William “Peach” Ward. Burial in Viers Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va., where the American Legion Post No. 93 will be conduct military graveside rites. He was born February 21, 1932, in Mingo Junction, Ohio, a son of the late Dan and Therna Georgia Lowe Viers. He retired from the IBEW Local No. 369 and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict. Dan had a great passion for softball and dancing, for which he was also known as “Dan-Dan the Dancing Man.” He also had a love for the family farm, where he spent numerous hours mowing, weed-eating and restoring. Dan played on two senior Olympic Softball teams and sponsored his own fast pitch team for many years, for which he became close friends with many team members. He also volunteered his time, electrical knowledge and skills to lighting the C-K Football Field, along with overseeing the construction of the ball field at Virginia Point. His grandson, Zachary Viers, also preceded him in death, along with a sister, Sandra Hofmann. Survivors include three daughters, Joy Deits (Ty Morrow) of Coeur d’Alene, Ind., Linda Acosta (Rick) of Melborne, Fla., Mollie Whitt (Rick) of Kenova; two sons, Keith Viers of Prichard, W.Va., Bill Viers (Patty) of Charlotte, N.C.; a brother, James H. Viers (Ilene) of Parkersburg, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; along with three special friends and caregivers, who were such a blessing, Freda Powell Lycans, Allison Followay Miller, Johanne Little; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- LUCIAN GLEN THOMPSON
- DANIEL OLIVER VIERS
- Wayne County man facing child sex abuse charges
- Spring Valley custodian facing child pornography charges
- 2 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
- ALLEN HELMSTETLER
- WHS Roundup: Wayne girls improve to 15-2 on season with win against Coal Grove
- Jesse Muncy adds spark to Huntington St. Joe boys team
- Man charged in connection with girlfriend's death
- Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings for WV, Wayne County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.