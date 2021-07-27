Thank you for Reading.

DANNY RAY STUMBO, 64, of Lavalette, passed away at his home on July 20, 2021. Memorial service at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Emanuel Ferguson officiating. He was born September 23, 1956, in Huntington, a son of the late Troy and Della Ferguson Stumbo. Danny grew up in Dunlow, W.Va., and will always be remembered as an avid outdoorsman, great spinner of yarns and a loving family man. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son, Danny Ray Stumbo II; infant son, Jesse Dawayne Stumbo; and one sister, Ruby Gay Dudding. Danny is survived by his loving wife of forty-six years, Nancy Elaine Farley Stumbo of Lavalette; one son, Eric Byrd Stumbo of Lavalette; four brothers, Billy Stumbo (Lilly), Ronnie Stumbo (Ethelene), all of Dunlow, W.Va., Jerry Stumbo (Trish) of Genoa, W.Va., and Randy Stumbo (Donetta) of Dunlow, W.Va.; three sisters, Donna Farley (Terry) of Crum, W.Va., Flora Mae Perry (Greg) of Prichard, W.Va., and Peggy Bowen of Dunlow, W.Va.; sixteen nieces and nephews with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, including a special niece, Heather Ekers (Brian) and their children, Little Brian and Brooklyn Ekers; and several friends too numerous to mention. Family and friends visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Danny’s name.

