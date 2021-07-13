Thank you for Reading.

DANNY ROY LUCAS, 56, of East Lynn, son of Peggy Sue McClellan of Wayne, died July 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a cabinet builder and installer with Watts Woodworking. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 12 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne  Burial in the Lucas Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. 

