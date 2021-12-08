David Allen Jarvis of Genoa Dec 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVID ALLEN JARVIS, 52, of Genoa, husband of Mary Jarvis, died Dec. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. By his request, there will be no services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Allen Jarvis Genoa Mary Jarvis Funeral Home Cabell Huntington Hospital Johnson Tiller Husband Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCriminal charges dismissed against Wayne BOE bus garage employee, but not before his deathMan arrested after homeowners find him under porch with loaded rifleFort Gay holiday decorations stolenJames "Lee" Reeves of WayneWHS's Hodge signs with West Virginia WesleyanChristmas lights display coming to Ritter ParkCommission clarifies rumors regarding trails in Rich Creek areaPolice Blotter: Four booked at Western Regional Jail since Nov. 22Wayne Walmart launches online grocery pick-upAustin’s in Ceredo wins national award Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries David Allen Jarvis of Genoa Harmon Kenneth Riggs of Genoa William T. Salmons of Maryville, Ohio Patty Jo Davis of Wayne Carolyn Jean Jackson of Huntington Scottie Trent Perry of Dunlow Dorothy Louise Lycans Cronan of Huntington Keith Brian Clark of East Lynn Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington Nina Ferguson of Seville, Ohio