DAVID ORTON KARICKHOFF, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, August 28, 2021, surrounded by his family at Cabell Huntington Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born April 8, 1936, in Spencer, W.Va., to the late Orton R. and Greta Crislip Karickhoff.
David graduated from Marshall University in civil engineering in 1958 where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After graduation, he began work in the Hydraulics Department of the U.S. Corps of Engineers in Huntington where he worked for 45 years. He and Maudie married in 1964. David also completed 20 years of active service in the West Virginia Army National Guard, earning his wings and the rank of Captain in the Special Forces. Following his retirement from the Corps in 2003, he worked with Habitat for Humanity as a regular volunteer for more than 10 years. David and Maudie were active members of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church for all 57 years of their marriage, where David served in many ways, most recently as treasurer of their Sunday School class.
Over the course of his life, David was passionate about many things including guitar, golf, skiing and volunteering as a ski patrol member at Canaan Valley Resort, refinishing antique furniture, and collecting fine china and silver. He was a great thinker and student of Civil War and baseball history, an avid fan of Westerns, a talented bridge player, and, most importantly, a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
He was preceded in death by Orton, Greta, his mother and father-in-law, Ruby (Chadwick) and Walker Booth of Wayne, and his sister, Carolyn Karickhoff George.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Maudie Booth Karickhoff; his daughters, Jane Ann (Glenn) Chrumka of Stow, Massachusetts, and Connie (Andrew) Colvin of Parkersburg; grandsons, David and Adam Chrumka, and Brady and Garrett Colvin; sister, Merrell O’Shea of Vienna; and brother, John Karickhoff of Fairfax, Virginia; special nephews, Jeff and Greg George, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary in Huntington. Masks will be required. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, conducted by the Rev. Teresa Dean. Masks will again be required. Burial will follow at the Dickerson Section of the Community Memorial Gardens Cemetery near Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jim Ray community charitable fund at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.