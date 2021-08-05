DAVID OSCAR QUEEN, 62, of Wayne, husband of Phyllis McKinney Queen, died Aug. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He had worked as a forklift operator for Zero Mountain Logistics. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
