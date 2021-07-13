DAVY J. CROCKETT, 65, of Interlachen, Fla., passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, in North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla., after a lengthy illness. He was born December 25th in Huntington, WV, a son of the late Andrew and Mary (Stephens). Davy leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Diane Christopher Crockett; a son, Nicholas Crockett (Joy) of Interlachen, Fla.; a daughter, Misty Crockett of West Virginia; sisters, Betty Merritt (Anthony) and Darlene Stephenson, both of Wayne, W.Va., Victoria Queen of Interlachen, Fla., Fannie Hodges of San Antonio, Texas, Margaret Rakes (Harold) of West Virginia, and Lina Mae Estep of Arkansas; brothers, Jesse Crockett and James Crockett (Angie), both of Wayne, W.Va.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Davy was predeceased in death by his sisters, Geneva Flo Adkins and Ella Mae Hensley; brothers, Henry Crockett, Andrew Crockett, Billy Joe Crockett, Roger Estep, Danny Estep and Jack Estep; and his beloved pet, Rosco. Davy made a living as an over-the-road truck driver. He was an animal lover and spent his spare time fishing and hunting. He liked going to yard sales, buying and selling trucks, riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes. He listened to country music, enjoyed watching Western movies and was always on the hunt for knives to add to his collection. He was a great story teller and the best bulls…ter you’d ever met. He loved his family and his many friends but, most of all, he enjoyed spending all his time with his wife. Davy will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home in Wayne, W.Va. Burial will follow in Crockett Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
