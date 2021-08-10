Thank you for Reading.

DELBERT RAY CHANEY JR., 47, of Fort Gay, husband of Jennifer Chaney, died Aug. 2 at home. Funeral service at noon Aug. 7 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Chaney-Pack Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home. 

