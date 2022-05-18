Della Vanover May 18, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DELLA VANOVER, 61, of Blaine, Ky., widow of James Ace Vanover, died May 14. Arrangements are directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThompson wins GOP nomination for Wayne County CommissionJAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II "BUB"Ribbon cutting officially opens Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar at Rustic RavinesGrace re-elected mayor of Town of WayneDistrict 28 House race separated by one voteRoss stands as House 28 winner post canvasNancy Carol ChadwickThree BOE members re-elected in Wayne CountyGenoa man to face additional charges in home invasionTHS track nets multiple state qualifiers Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Charles Edward Blankenship John D. Webb Robert Travis Carter Della Vanover Robert Jarrell Adkins Nancy Carol Chadwick John D. Webb Robert Jarrell Adkins Nancy Carol Chadwick JAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II "BUB"