DELMAR LEE FANNIN, 84, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Polly Thompson Fannin, died July 13. He was a retired coal truck driver. Funeral service at 11 a.m. July 16 at Smith Chapel; burial in See Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 15 at Smith Chapel Church. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.

