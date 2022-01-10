DELORES CYRUS Jan 10, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DELORES CYRUS, of Fort Gay, widow of Bernard Cyrus, died Jan. 9 at home. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Louisa Delores Funeral Service Funeral Home Bernard Cyrus Ky. Arrangement Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDonation to WMS library a tribute to late Wayne County educatorPeople near, far rally to support baby Steele MerrittDELORES CYRUSAUDREY “BO” BLANKENSHIPTolsia snags first win of season against VanBETTY LOU MATTHEWS WEBBRAYMOND WALLACE SPENCERThompson announces commission candidacyOne dead in U.S. 152 wreckMAURICE CLIFFORD TOWNSEND II ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries NOAH “TINY” ADKINS IMOGENE DAMRON PARSONS ANDY WARD COX JACK THOMPSON DELORES CYRUS COLISTA L. MAY SHIRLEY L. ELSWICK RAYMOND WALLACE SPENCER MAURICE CLIFFORD TOWNSEND II HARRY LESTER HOLLAND