DELORES MAY COLLINS, 81, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born June 19, 1940, in Louisa, Kentucky, a daughter of the late John and Jean Castle. Her beloved husband, Jackson Collins, also preceded her in death along with one son, Jonathon Moore. Delores was a former custodian with the Wayne County Board of Education and attended Living Waters Church. Survivors include her children, Jettie Adkins of Ceredo, W.Va., Patty (Jerry) Horn of Mason County, W.Va., Allison (Roger) Renaud, Joann (Mike) Plymale, all of Ohio, Doyle (Mary) Moore of Penn., and Jack D. Collins of Ceredo; one brother, John (Wanda) Castle of Wooster, Ohio; special aunt, Loretta (Lys) Walters of Huntington, W.Va.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother Ray Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- David Oscar Queen of Wayne
- Delbert Ray Chaney Jr. of Fort Gay
- Residents voice opposition to Hatfield-McCoy Trails extending to East Lynn Lake property
- Wanda Lee Richardson of Wayne
- Prestera Center opens new location in Wayne County
- Proposed trail system discussion set for Aug. 5
- Two Wayne County athletes follow Maynard to St. Joe
- Janice Barker Riggs of Fort Gay
- Delores May Collins of Ceredo
- Court Employees thanked in Wayne County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Delores May Collins of Ceredo
- Susan Bissett Thompson of Fort Gay
- Janice Barker Riggs of Fort Gay
- Martha Ann "Marcie" Shulson Adkins of Wayne
- Delbert Ray Chaney Jr. of Fort Gay
- Troy Lynn Robinson of Kenova
- Birdie Andrew Carroll of Wayne
- Drewie WIllis Browning of Genoa
- Keith Dingess of Wayne
- Menis Rard Ferguson of East Lynn