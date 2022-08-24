DELORIS JEAN GILKERSON JARRELL, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Ronnie Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Gilkerson Cemetery, Wayne. She was born October 26, 1943, at Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harold and Ada Gilkerson. Deloris was a graduate of Wayne High School and worked for various interior decorating companies as a seamstress. She was also a member of Spring Valley Free Will Baptist Church and attended the Bison Senior Center. In addition to her parents, Deloris was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee Jarrell. Survivors include one daughter, Tammy Jarrell Ward (Joe Estep) of Huntington, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Katherine Ward of Poulsbo, Wash., and Haylee Ward of Huntington, W.Va.; one great-granddaughter, Elaine Jean Pernsteiner; one brother, Harold Gilkerson Jr. "PeeWee" (Dee) of Stanwood, Mich.; and several nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Kelly Adkins, Tiana Dempsey, Brenda Damron and Regina Hudson for their exceptional care. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.