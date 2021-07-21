DIANA LYNN KITTS SALMONS, 60, of Fort Gay, W.Va., wife of Kenny Salmons, died July 15. Funeral service was 1 p.m. July 19 at Webb Church; burial at Webb Church Cemetery. Visitation was 6 to 9 p.m. July 18 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel.
