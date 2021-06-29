Thank you for Reading.

DIANNA MAYNARD POINDEXTER, of Bossier City, La., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Shreveport, La. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Jody Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. She was born February 21, 1945, at Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jason A. and Lydia Margaret Damron Maynard. Dianna was a member of East Lynn Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arnold Poindexter, and one brother, Daniel Maynard. Dianna is survived by one daughter, Loura Fry and husband Danny of Bossier City, La.; one son, David Arnold Poindexter of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Eiryn Poindexter, Jacob Arnold Poindexter, Jaden Michael Fry, Alexander Thomas Fry and Isabella Reanna Marie Fry; one sister, Dianne Simpson and husband Robbie of Galena, Mo.; and several additional family and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

Tags

Recommended for you