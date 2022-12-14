Donald Robert Talbert Dec 14, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DONALD ROBERT TALBERT, 87, of Wayne died Dec. 10 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wayne Donald Robert Talbert Medical Center Funeral Home Wish Johnson Tiller Arrangement Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan involved in Wayne County bus accident arrested on drug charges FridayTwo arrested on drug charges in Wayne CountyEx-Huntington police officer indicted on charges of sexual crimes against minors in Wayne CountyAlpha Mae DyerSally Blankenship MooreDeaf Santa returns to Mountwest for 14th yearSarah Minnie SkeensKenova ceremony celebrates holidays in names of those lostLela Mae StephensonMitzi Gail Chaffin Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Christopher J. Johnson Kiplin Vinson Charalene Osborne Hatten Jewell Tingler Etta Mae Brewer Martha Jane Linville Farmer Randy K. Jeter Lowell Elbert Smith Hazel Elizabeth Blankenship Donald Robert Talbert