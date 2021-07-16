Thank you for Reading.

DONNA K. McGRANAHAN, 56, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Jackie McGranhan, died July 14. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. July 19 at Bolt Cemetery, Catlettsburg, Ky. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.

