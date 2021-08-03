DONNA McDOWELL, 62, of Blaine, Ky., widow of Larry McDowell, died Aug. 1. She was a nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home.
