DONNA McDOWELL, 62, of Blaine, Ky., widow of Larry McDowell, died Aug. 1. She was a nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home. 

